History of the City: What’s the story behind the Tower Bridge?

Since 1894, Tower Bridge has been one of London’s most iconic landmarks.

Until the 18th Century, London Bridge was the only crossing point over the River Thames.

In the following 100 years or so, a number of new bridges would be built connecting the north side of London to the south.

The only problem was none were built east of London Bridge. This meant the growing population in the east end of London were increasingly disconnected from the south.

This put great strain on London Bridge itself. A report from the late 19th Century found that over 22,000 vehicles and over 110,00 pedestrians in 24 hours. Crossings could take up to two hours due to all the commuters, farmers and vehicles on the Bridge.

So in 1876 the Special Bridge or Subway Committee was formed to find a design for a new bridge.

The Tower Bridge that we see today was finished in 1894, and proved the eventual winner.

Since then it has been one of London’s most iconic landmarks. Well, sort of.

It was not popular with architectural experts at first. It was described as “absurd” and “pretentious” by commentators, which no doubt would outrage bridge lovers today.

But why does it look that way anyway? What’s the story behind the Bridge? And was the Bridge a haven for prostitutes and pickpockets?

