London revellers urged to avoid Tower Bridge on New Year’s Eve

Tower Bridge

Members of the public heading into central London on New Year’s Eve have been urged to stay away from Tower Bridge and London Bridge on New Year’s Eve.

City Bridge Foundation, the organisation which is responsible for the landmarks, is asking Londoners who are looking to get a free glimpse of New Year fireworks to avoid the area because they will have a restricted view.

In recent years the iconic landmark has become congested with people trying to use the bridge as a vantage point to see the fireworks.

This year, to help ease overcrowding and avoid disappointment, Londoners are being asked to stay away from the bridge and neighbouring London Bridge, neither of which offer a view of the fireworks.

The end of year event takes place near the London Eye with punters forking out £20 to be front and centre at the event.

Commander Umer Khan, from City of London Police, said: “The City of London is a vibrant, exciting place to be in London, offering the best bars, pubs and restaurants.

“This New Year’s Eve, we’re fully prepared to welcome visitors to the City, whilst working with partners to prevent, detect and act on any criminality.

“The fireworks near the London Eye provide a centrepiece to seeing in the new year. Tower Bridge and London Bridge are iconic landmarks, but people expecting to be able to see the display need to know that the fireworks are not visible from these locations.

He added: “Tower Bridge and London Bridge are outside the event footprint and will be open to traffic. In the interest of public safety, we’re urging people not to stop on those bridges on New Year’s Eve to try and see the fireworks display.”