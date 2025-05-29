Hiscox picks former Man Group boss as new chair

Peter Clarke has been appointed to join Hiscox’s board

Peter Clarke, the former CEO of Man Group, has been appointed to join the board of Lloyd’s of London insurer Hiscox.

Hiscox has selected Clarke as Chair to succeed Colin Keogh, who is to step down from the board from 1 July.

Keogh stepped into the role last August following the death of Jonathan Bloomer, who was aboard the yacht that sank off the coast of Sicily alongside tech giant Mike Lynch.

Clarke, who spent over 20 years at the Man Group, was its chief executive from 2007 until 2012, when the listed hedge fund announced a shake-up of its senior team. He was replaced by Emmanuel Roman, who retired earlier this year.

He is a qualified solicitor and practised at the law firm Slaughter and May, but much of his career was at FTSE-listed financial services organisations.

Clarke has also served as a non-executive director on the boards of AXA Investment Managers, Sainsbury’s Bank, and as chair of Lancashire Insurance Holdings.

Currently, he serves as Chair of Redwheel and as a non-executive director of Lombard Odier Asset Management on their US, European, and Swiss boards.

He is set to join Hiscox’s board on 1 June, but his appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Commenting on the selection, Hiscox Group CEO, Aki Hussain, said: “Peter’s significant expertise in financial services, his experience of growing businesses in the US, as well as his deep understanding of the big-ticket insurance market make him a great addition to the board.”

Clarke added: “I have admired Hiscox for some time, particularly the diversity of its offering and the quality of the team, factors which provide a strong platform for further growth. I look forward to joining the business and contributing to the team’s exciting plans.”