Higher than expected inflation clip drags London markets down

London’s FTSE 100 edged down during opening trading today, driven lower by a higher than expected inflation clip in August fuelling concerns the Bank of England may rein in stimulus measures sooner than forecast.

The capital’s premier index slipped 0.07 per cent to 7,029.00 points, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.22 per cent to fall to 23,634.91 points.

Annual consumer price inflation soared to 3.2 per cent last month, up from two per cent in July, the fastest monthly rise on an annual basis since the Office for National Statistics started publishing the data in 1997.

More to follow.