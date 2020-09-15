Insurers may have to pay out to hundreds of thousands of British firms who had business interruption claims turned down during the pandemic, following a landmark ruling.

The High Court today ruled in favour of policyholders in a test case brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

In June the regulator selected samples of insurance wording for the case, which it expected to provide clarity and guidance for the interpretation of many insurance policies.

Interim FCA boss Christopher Woolard today said: “We brought the test case in order to resolve the lack of clarity and certainty that existed for many policyholders making business interruption claims and the wider market.”

“We are pleased that the Court has substantially found in favour of the arguments we presented on the majority of the key issues. Today’s judgment is a significant step in resolving the uncertainty being faced by policyholders.”

Two action groups – the Hiscox Action Group and the Hospitality Insurance Group Action – were given permission to intervene on behalf of certain policyholders.

The Hiscox Action Group hailed the business interruption insurance test case as a “landmark victory”. Its law firm Mishcon de Reya has written to insurer Hiscox for interim payments to be made to policyholders.

The FCA said policyholders with affected claims can expect to hear from their insurer within the next seven days.

Michael Frisby, a Stevens & Bolton dispute resolution partner who represented a group 34 nurseries whose policy wording was tested in the case, said it was a “shining example of regulatory intervention”.

“Whilst the judgment doesn’t determine every claim or point of confusion, it provides clear guidance to identify which claims are covered in the wake of the pandemic. It will have the effect of reducing the disputes over coverage arising from the pandemic, and should also help resolve some individual disputes”, he added.