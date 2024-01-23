‘High Court or the high road’: MPs say future of banking dispute resolution is ‘uncertain’ for SMEs

MPs have said small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) face “gaps” in banking dispute resolution when an independent compensation scheme scheme closes.

The Treasury watchdog questioned whether the Financial Ombudsman Service’s (FOS) jurisdiction was appropriate to handle cases from the British Business Resolution Service (BBRS) during an evidence session as part of its inquiry into small business lending

Tory MP and Treasury Committee member John Baron said there was “uncertainty around the future of dispute resolution services for SMEs in the UK”.

He added that firms had “deep frustration at the way the dispute resolution landscape is operating”, noting a view that the system is biased towards the big banks.

The independent BBRS was designed to resolve historic and current complaints involving small businesses and banks. Its closure was originally planned for last month but was pushed back.

Abby Thomas, chief executive and chief ombudsman at the FOS, told the committee that the end of the BBRS would leave some businesses ineligible for FOS support.

SMEs are currently able access the FOS if their turnover is less than £6.5m and they have fewer than 50 employees or a balance sheet total of less than £5m.

These thresholds cover around 99 per cent of the UK’s 5.6m private sector businesses.

The City watchdog decided in October that it would not expand SME access to the ombudsman, arguing the “level of coverage remains appropriate and that it would not be proportionate”.

Thomas said the FOS still covered the “vast majority” of businesses but cited cases where its “perimeter doesn’t permit us to support the investigation into a complaint, but it would seem quite similar to work we already do on behalf of those small businesses”.

She added: “I think there are other options available to those businesses. So the courts are an option, arbitration is a further option.”

Labour MP and committee member Dame Angela Eagle said the FOS’ maximum award of £415,000 represented another “gap” for SMEs that lose more than this.

She added that these firms had “the very narrow and obviously not used option of going to the British Business Resolution Service which is soon to be off the scene, or spending lots of money at the High Court, where the backlogs are massive”.

The BBRS has come under fire for resolving just 137 of more than 1,000 cases over three years of operation.

Eagle asked whether a financial services tribunal, something the committee recommended in 2018, could help avoid a “High Court or the high road” environment.

“I wouldn’t be able to say with a great deal of confidence the best route for those cases to be solved,” Thomas said.

Mark Grimshaw, chief executive of the BBRS also gave evidence on Tuesday.