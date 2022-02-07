‘He’s not a complete clown’: Johnson’s new press chief speaks out

Guto Harri, who was Johnson’s communications chief while he was mayor of London, told Welsh language website Golwg that the Prime Minister sang “I will survive” during the pair’s first official meeting after taking over.

Boris Johnson’s new director of communications has said his new boss is “not a complete clown” and is “not the devil” on the first day of his new job.

Harri has been drafted in to manage Johnson’s press operation, after five Downing Street staff members were either sacked or resigned last week.

This includes former director of communications Jack Doyle.

Number 10 is in turmoil in the wake of the Downing Street parties scandal, with an increasing number of Tory MPs calling for Johnson’s resignation.

On recounting his first meeting with the PM since starting in the job, Harri said: “I walked in, I gave him a salute and said ‘Prime Minister, Guto Harri reporting for duty’ and he stood up from behind his desk and started to salute, but then said ‘What am I doing, I should take the knee for you.

“I then asked ‘Are you going to survive Boris?’ And he said in his deep voice, slowly and with purpose, whilst singing a little as he finished his sentence ‘I Will Survive’.

Harri then answered “I’ve got all my love to give” and the pair “had a little blast of Gloria Gaynor”.

“He’s not a complete clown, he’s a very likeable character. “Ninety per cent of our discussion was very serious but he’s a character and there is fun to be had,” Harri added.

“He’s not the devil like some have mischaracterised him.”