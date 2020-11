The City’s Heron Tower has been cordoned off as police carry out a controlled explosion following reports of a suspicious package.

City of London police said a 200m cordon was placed around the skyscraper this morning, while nearby roads were closed.

Heron Tower, located in one of the City’s busiest commuter regions, was initially evacuated and pedestrians urged to avoid the area.

The package has since been deemed non-suspicious by police and all surrounding roads have now been reopened.