Hermod can Pack a punch and defy penalty at Sha Tin

Packing Hermod is a six-time winner in Hong Kong.

AFTER five days of top-class racing at Royal Ascot, it’s the turn of Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday to host an 11-race programme starting at 9.00am which includes a couple of enticing Group Three handicaps.

It is interesting Zac Purton climbs back aboard Beauty Eternal in the Group Three Premier Plate (11.30am), a handicap over seven furlongs.

The Zac-Man, who has ridden the six-year-old in all his nine wins from a 25-race career, deserted him after finishing unplaced behind Voyage Bubble in January, but is now back in the saddle after an encouraging run by the John Size-trained galloper behind Pray For Mir over a mile last month.

His form when fourth to Ka Ying Rising in the Group One Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup Handicap, over the course and distance in February, is the best on view, with reopposing rivals Invincible Sage, Patch Of Theta and Mugen all finishing behind him that day.

It’s also notable that he produced the fastest closing sectionals in the race, Ka Ying Rising included.

There has to be a suspicion however that he is not as good as his former glory days, and giving weight to all his rivals looks a stiff task.

Both Invincible Sage and Victor The Winner produced encouraging efforts behind Helios Express in the Group Three Sha Tin Vase over six furlongs recently, but it is in the lap of the gods whether they will see out the extra furlong.

Read more Gummy can continue Purton’s winning Legacy at Sha Tin

Highly progressive PACKING HERMOD, a six-time winner from just 10 starts in his first season in Hong Kong, produced a convincing victory when giving weight all round over the track and trip last month.

Despite a penalty, he still looks well-rated with more improvement to come, and with a favoured inside gate two, will be handily placed to deliver a winning challenge down the home straight.

It is hard to desert Patch Of Theta who had no luck in running when dropped down in trip to six furlongs behind Helios Express on his last start.

Now back over his optimum distance – has won five times and placed four in 10 starts – he is a danger to all, and worth including in any exotic bets.

POINTERS

Packing Hermod 11.30am Sha Tin