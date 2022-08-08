Here’s The Best Day And Time For A Meeting

As work reopens and many of us have adopted a hybrid schedule where we are at home a couple of days a week and in the office for another two or three days, the issue of how to hold an effective meeting has become a bigger and bigger problem.

When everyone was at home at the height of the pandemic and logging into the same Teams or Zoom meeting, it may have been a bit annoying dealing with wonky connections, people talking over each other and accidentally disconnecting themselves, but everyone was present together in one – albeit cloud-based – location.

Now, meetings are often a mix of some team members logging on from home, and some people in person in the office, all trying to avoid feedback loops, or gathered together around one screen, elbowing each other out of the way. It doesn’t work that well, but thanks to many employers’ requirements, lots of office workers are duty bound to be in the office for a portion of their working weeks.

Many of us feel a need to be physically present too, thanks to the phenomenon of proximity bias. It is the notion that those with close physical proximity to their team and management will be perceived as better workers and ultimately find more success at work. A recent Owl Labs Hybrid Work survey confirmed that 47% of employees believe proximity bias exists in the workplace.

So if you do have to be present and correct, it makes sense to maximise your presence. Here are the best – and worst – days to be in the office.

Monday and Friday

These two days seem like they’d be good for a meeting: you’re fresh on Monday, ready to tackle what the week brings. On Fridays you feel relaxed and more open, ready for the weekend. However, Monday is often a panic – you’re dealing with things you didn’t get done the week before and you can be on the back foot. Fridays are the least productive day according to a survey from task management company Redbooth. Additionally, these are the days we are most likely to take off, adding one or other onto a weekend to stretch it out, so trying to get the whole team together can be a faff.

Wednesday and Thursday

A 2019 Accountemps survey of more than 300 HR managers found that employee productivity drops on Wednesdays and Thursdays. So aware of this was Melbourne-based digital agency Versa that it has compressed its 37.5 hours working week over the course of four days instead of the standard five, giving employees every Wednesday off. Result: no meetings.

Tuesday

Bingo. The best day for a meeting. Monday is done, you’ve got headspace and can concentrate fully on work. Multiple studies agree it is the superior choice, and 39% of human resources managers think employees get the most done on Tuesdays too. But what is the best time for a meeting? The Redbooth study also found that the majority of tasks are completed around 11am and productivity decreases after lunchtime, completely dropping after 4pm, so a window of meeting opportunity between the two seems optimum.

