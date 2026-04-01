Here are the very best wine lists in London

The best wine lists in London have been revealed

With so many restaurants in London, how does a hungry, wine-loving individual decide where to dine? Perhaps the evening calls for champagne, perhaps you have a craving for an impressive bottle of Italian red or maybe you want to be moderate without scrimping on quality and need somewhere that does the best wine by the glass Thankfully, the Star Wine List Awards have been announced so here are the official best wine restaurant wine lists, no matter what mood you are in.



The awards themselves were a buzzy affair. Hopeful sommeliers and venue owners gathered at the 1 Hotel Mayfair, where they flocked to the Champagne Laurent-Perrier stand, sponsors of the best sparkling wine list award, who poured their rosé and blanc de blancs. There was time to taste wines around the room (I indulged in a vintage 1983 Veuve Clicquot champagne) before we took our seats. Hospitality awards often buzz with positivity, as everyone in the room does what they do because of their passion for it, but also there’s a general air of excitement because we also want all our friends win. Cheers are heard for every nominee.

Wine lists in the UK are the hardest to judge

The shortlists were excellent testaments to the plethora of places we can enjoy good wine, though I felt for Noble Rot. Their three venues were all nominated for numerous awards without winning any. However, given their success and respect in the trade, I doubt they cried into their glasses for too long.



The Star Wine List Awards are held in 46 countries and have been running for nine years. They even have a handy app which allows you to check wine list ratings internationally, a great idea for the traveling oenophile. Of all the countries, the UK is the biggest challenge for the judges, said Master Sommelier and judge Katherine Larsen-Robert. “You are consistently the hardest to judge because of the high calibre of the wines but also the diversity of approaches taken”.

World-wide, London remains the capital of choice for all wine drinkers. Row on 5 won two awards, for Best By The Glass and Best Sparkling Wine List. Doppo was also a double success, winning Best Italian Wine List and Best Long List, with over 600 references.



If a list that long seems intimidating, then the brilliant Trivet won Best Medium Sized List (between 200-600 references) and DakaDaka won Best Short List – a first for a restaurant that prioritises Georgian wines.



Other countries highlighted on wine lists were Best for Austrian Wine, won by Newcomer Wines and Best for Spanish Wine, won by the acclaimed Mountain. Those searching for refined Riesling should head to Claridge’s, which won Best for Riesling and I was glad to see The Terrace, Ventnor on the Isle of Wight won (again) Best for Rosé.

The Sustainability Prize, which assesses not only the list but the venue, was won by Restaurant St Barts and Best Newcomer was Labombe by Trivet with a list described as having purpose, personality and promise. The Special Jury Prize went to the glorious Greek OMA.

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