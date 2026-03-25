Two amazing London pubs have just reopened – but which to visit?
Much of my early twenties was spent among the braying ponytails and pink pashminas of Parsons Green. The two mainstays for our diet of G&Ts and crisps were The White Horse (known to us as “the Sloaney Pony”) and Aragon House (otherwise called “Arrogant House”).
Now these two London pubs, monoliths of Sloane Ranger culture, have both re-launched themselves with a springtime refurbishment. It is a battle of the boozers, so who did it better?
The White Horse benefits from its suntrap of a front terrace where, just as I did twenty years ago, you can sit with a view over the green and watch the world trot by. Butter yellow parasols shade smooth wooden benches and tables, and by noon there is already a selection of bright young gilet-wearing things with their laptops open and earphones in. Small fluffy dogs are clearly welcomed too.
Battle of the London pubs
Should you have settled in for a few espresso martinis, there are 15 bedrooms in jewel shades and vintage touches, which are family and dog friendly, too. So why not get the best of both? While the sun shines, ride that Sloaney Pony through the afternoon and as evening falls, find a cosy corner of Aragon House’s garden for a few cocktails… and then it’s just a short climb up the stairs to bed.
Go to whitehorsesw6.com and aragonhousesw6.com
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