Heinz baked beans and ketchup disappear from Tesco shelves amid price increase row

Tesco, the country’s largest supermarket, is facing shortages of Heinz baked beans and ketchup after a row over price hikes.

The US salad-cream maker has hit pause on supplying Brits’ cupboard staples, with some stores having already run out of products and some unavailable to order online.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “With household budgets under increasing pressure, now more than ever we have a responsibility to ensure customers get the best possible value, and we will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers.

“We’re sorry that this means some products aren’t available right now, but we have plenty of alternatives to choose from and we hope to have this issue resolved soon.”

Kraft Heinz said it was working with Tesco to “resolve the situation as quickly as possible” and was confident of a positive resolution.

“We always look at how we can provide value through price, size and packs so consumers can enjoy the products they love and trust at a price point that works within their budgets, without compromising on quality,” the company added.

According to trade title The Grocer, which first reported the shortages, Heinz prices have shot up since the beginning of June across all big four supermarkets.

Assosia data highlighted that the price of a four-pack of its Cream of Tomato Soup had increased from £2.50 to £3.50 in Sainsbury’s, while a four-pack of Beanz Snap Pots has risen from £2.50 to £2.99 in Morrisons.