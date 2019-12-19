Bank of England refers hedge fund eavesdropping to regulator

The Bank of England (BoE) has referred the hacking of its market-sensitive press conferences to the financial watchdog, after it emerged that an audio feed was supplied to high-speed traders before they were officially broadcast.

The Bank confirmed what it called a “wholly unacceptable” use of a back-up audio feed by a third-party supplier, and said it had reported the matter to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

An FCA spokesperson said on Thursday morning that the watchdog was “looking at the issue”.

The investigation was sparked by an article in The Times, which reported that the unnamed supplier had allowed high speed traders to get ahead of the market by listening to BoE Governor Mark Carney’s comments before anyone else.

The head start – which can be a matter of seconds – can allow traders to make a fortune as Carney’s comments often move the value of the pound.

The audio feed of the press conferences was installed to act as a back-up in case the main video feed failed, the Bank said.

The third party supplier has since been blocked from accessing the feed.

“This wholly unacceptable use of the audio feed was without the Bank’s knowledge or consent, and is being investigated further,” the Bank of England said in a statement.

“On identifying this, the Bank immediately disabled the third party supplier’s access. As a result, the third party supplier did not have any access to the most recent press conference and will no longer play any part in any of the Bank’s future press conferences.

“The Bank operates the highest standards of information security around the release of the market sensitive decisions of its policy committees. The issue identified related only to the broadcast of press conferences that follow such statements.”

