Bank of England holds interest rate at 0.75 per cent

The Bank of England has decided to hold interest rates at 0.75 per cent in its last meeting of 2019.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 7-2 in favour of maintaining the rate, as it did at its previous meeting in November.

The MPC said: “If global growth fails to stabilise or if Brexit uncertainties remain entrenched, monetary policy may need to reinforce the expected recovery in UK GDP growth and inflation.”

It added: “Further ahead, provided these risks do not materialise and the economy recovers broadly in line with the MPC’s latest projections, some modest tightening of policy, at a gradual pace and to a limited extent, may be needed to maintain inflation sustainably at the target.”

Analysts said that the Bank’s wait-and-see approach was “perfectly appropriate for some time yet”, due to the reduction in political risks from the result of the General Election.

Dr Kerstin Braun, president of Stenn Group, said: “Boris Johnson’s win provides the much-needed solidity the UK has been craving.

“Businesses can begin to see their future and now Brexit is confirmed to go ahead, The Bank of England needs to keep the economy steady as we navigate Britain’s exit from the EU.

“But a prolonged period of low growth, low inflation, and low interest rates will limit the Bank’s ability to create stimulus when needed.”

There had been speculation that the MPC would commit to a rates cut. In the Bank’s November meeting, two of the nine-member committee voted for a cut.

The decision comes after inflation data showed that the Consumer Prices Index stood at 1.5 per cent in November, flat on October and half a per cent below the Bank’s target of two per cent.

Earlier this month the US Federal Reserve left interest rates on hold, bringing to an end the cutting cycle instigated in July.

The European Central Bank also held rates in Christine Lagarde’s first meeting as president, downgrading its 2020 growth forecast in the process.

The announcement comes after the Bank said it had referred the hacking of its market-sensitive press conferences to the financial watchdog, after it emerged that an audio feed was supplied to high-speed traders before they were officially broadcast.

The Bank confirmed what it called a “wholly unacceptable” use of a back-up audio feed by a third-party supplier, and said it had reported the matter to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).