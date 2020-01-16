The City regulator and Bank of England have joined forces to urge banks and insurers to accelerate plans to transition away from the discredited Libor interest rate benchmark.



Firms have until October to stop writing loans tied to the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor), which is embedded within some $350 trillion (£268 trillion) of financial products worldwide.



The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and BOE today said financial firms must step up their efforts to move away from the rate, which is scheduled to be mothballed by the end of 2021.



The Libor rate was widely discredited following the 2008 global financial crisis, when authorities in Britain and the US discovered traders had manipulated the rate to make a profit.



In a joint letter to senior managers of UK banks and insurers, the regulator reiterated a statement by the BoE’s financial policy committee (FPC) that “The intention is that sterling Libor will cease to exist after the end of 2021. No firm should plan otherwise.”



The regulators also encouraged managers to switch the convention for sterling interest rate swaps from Libor to the replacement Sterling Overnight Index Average (Sonia) rate by 2 March, but did not specify what sanctions firms could face if they do not meet the scheduled deadlines.



“In most products, market participants have made impressive progress in moving away from Libor. The time has come to draw to a close its remaining use,” said FCA director of executive strategy Christopher Woolard.



“Firms must act now to help meet these targets and ensure a smooth transition to alternative rates by end-2021.”



According to a recent report by Reuters, many British banks are unlikely to hit the October deadline to stop issuing loans tied to Libor.



Figures from the two rival firms that supply loan management software to the industry told Reuters that not all banks will be ready for the transition, and that only a handful of loans linked to Sonia have been issued so far.

