Heathrow recreates Love Actually’s iconic scene following pandemic reunions

Stills of loved ones reuniting as part of Heathrow’s recreation of the iconic opening scene of Love Actually at the airport. Hugh Grant’s monologue has been reimagined for today’s times by one of the Love Actually script team, with the new one-minute film narrated by Martine McCutcheon, who played Natalie in the movie. The words reflect the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic and the emotion of reuniting with friends and family at the airport as the world slowly opens back up.

18 years on from first hitting the big screen, the iconic opening scene of Love Actually at Heathrow has been recreated for today’s times.

Love Actually script-supervisor Lisa Vick has modernised the monologue first voiced by Hugh Grant in the 2003 box office hit, whose words reminded people that love can be found everywhere.

The new words reflect the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic and the emotion of reuniting with friends and family as the world slowly opens back up. The one minute recreation is narrated by British actress Martine McCutcheon, who played Natalie in the movie.

Research commissioned by Heathrow earlier this year found that two in three people (62 per cent) haven’t seen a loved one in over a year, with 40 per cent of the UK having loved ones who live abroad.

The scene has been reshot at Heathrow Terminal 3, the same location it was filmed in almost two decades ago. It features footage of real-life passengers emerging in Arrivals and reuniting with loved ones in time for Christmas, after months and even years of being apart.

The new monologue included: “When the world went into lockdown, all I heard were stories of people desperate to stay connected in any way they knew how. People surviving through the worst by supporting one another. If you look for it, whatever life throws at us, you’ll find that love, really is all around.”

The festive film launches as Heathrow expects to face a busy Christmas despite demand being suppressed by the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

Following the easing of travel restrictions, Heathrow has seen increases in people booking flights this winter as travellers set their sights on flying home for Christmas.

Additional data from Heathrow reveals the weekend of 17-19 December are set to be the most popular days to travel during the Christmas period, with Dubai, New York and Dublin the most popular destinations.

Script Supervisor Lisa Vick commented: “The opening scene in Love Actually is an iconic moment in the movie, setting the themes of love and relationships in a visual and emotive way.”

“Words have great power and working with Heathrow to reimagine that monologue is a way of celebrating the world’s resilience in the face of the great challenges experienced over the last two years, and the love that people have for families and friends around the world.”

Nigel Milton, Chief of Staff at Heathrow, added: “The world of travel has had significant challenges over the past two years, but we are all doing everything we can to help reunite families and friends around the world safely.”

18 years on, the words in our recreation of that iconic scene at Heathrow may be different and the faces may have changed, but the love people have for the ones who are special to them is still the same. And what was true then is still true now, love actually is all around.”