Heathrow to employ ‘thousands’ ahead of next summer once Plan B eases

Passangers queue at UK border control at Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport. (Photo by Ian Vogler – Pool/Getty Images)

The newly imposed Covid-19 Plan B have dampened Heathrow’s hopes of securing confidence in travel, as the restrictions weigh on already faltering demand.

Demand remains 60 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, despite the US reopening its coveted travel corridor in November.

“High level of cancellations by business travellers concerned about being trapped overseas because of pre-departure testing shows the potential harm to the economy of travel restrictions,” the London airport said in a statement today.

The restrictions form part of the latest blow to the UK’s economic rebound from the pandemic, with GDP inching just 0.1 per cent higher in October, according to the Officer for National Statistics today.

Heathrow has urged ministers to dial back the restrictions “as soon as it is safe to do so” in a bid to not only revitalise the travel sector but to “allow UK nationals from red list countries to isolate at home so they can be reunited with loved ones for Christmas”.

The airport added that once restrictions are lifted, and confidence returns, Heathrow will recruit and train “thousands of people” ahead of next summer.

CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “By allowing Brits to isolate at home, ministers can make sure they are reunited with their loved ones this Christmas.

“It would send a strong signal that restrictions on travel will be removed as soon as safely possible to give passengers the confidence to book for 2022, opening up thousands of new jobs for local people at Heathrow.”