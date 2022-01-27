Heathrow passengers stuck as security checks cause hour-long queues for umpteenth time

Passengers have been complaining about being stuck at Heathrow in hour-long queues.

Passengers at Heathrow have been complaining of being stuck in queues of more than 3 hours, waiting to be processed by Border Force.

“Stuck at the UK border (non-UK, EU, US) in LHR for 4+ hours. Last time it was 2.5+. Kids crying all around. Officers drift in and out,” a tech entrepreneur told TechCrunch’s Mike Butcher, who reported the news via Twitter.

“Barely a quarter booths occupied. I was thinking of opening an office in London, but now I doubt I will.”

Big tech entrepreneur messages me: "Stuck at the UK border (non-UK, EU, US) in LHR for 4+ hrs. Last time it was 2.5+. Kids crying all around. Officers drift in & out. Barely a quarter booths occupied. I was thinking of opening an office in London, but now I doubt I will." #Brexit — Mike Butcher (@mikebutcher) January 27, 2022

Other travellers took it directly with Heathrow, tweeting their disappointment at the hub.

“Why is there only one immigration officer for over 50 families? All with children under 12. You’re the main gateway to the UK, do you really want to present yourselves as lethargic and inconsiderate,” tweeted one user while another lambasted the airport for its “terrible welcome to the UK.”

Heathrow rebutted, saying that all complaints should be directed to Border Force.

“Hi there, we do apologise for the delays you are facing at the UK Border this morning.,” the airport said. “Whilst we do work closely with our colleagues, the Immigration process is operated by Border Force and thus your feedback would be best placed here.”

This is hardly the first time Heathrow has landed in hot water because of slow immigration controls.

In December, former Iceland boss Bill Grimsey tweeted about “absolute chaos” at the London hub, calling Heathrow’s immigration process a “joke” and lamenting the lack of social distancing, City A.M. reported.

“Well this is a great start to self isolation,” he tweeted. “Perhaps Boris can send us some cheese and wine and we can all have a non party. This is a joke.”