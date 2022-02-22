Heathrow’s boss steps down from government panel following airlines backlash

Holland-Kaye has stepped down following backlash from airlines.

Heathrow’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye has stepped down form a civil service panel after he faced backlash from airlines.

Holland-Kaye was part of a Department for Transport (DfT) panel in charge of choosing the director general of aviation, maritime and security industries but decided to step down once airlines criticised his presence, saying it tainted the impartiality process.

According to airlines, Holland-Kaye’s presence could generate a conflict of interest as the director general would oversee the sector’s competitiveness.

“We note and support the Civil Service values of ‘impartiality, objectivity, integrity and honesty’ and would question how the panel can be impartial when it contains the chief executive of Heathrow Airport, the regulated monopoly that the new director general will oversee,” Nigel Wicking, Heathrow Airline Operating Committee’s chief executive, told the Telegraph.

The DfT commented saying the despite the chief executive’s decision to leave the process continues.

“This fair and open recruitment process only recently launched. Following further consideration of the most suitable approach to recruiting for this important role, John Holland-Kaye has stepped down from the panel,” a government spokesperson said.

“We will continue with the current campaign.”

Heathrow, who is releasing its financial results for the year tomorrow morning, has been at odds with airline customers over its increased price cap.

But despite a very public feud, Holland Kaye told City A.M. that cooperation between the airport and carriers will see both sides come out stronger, especially post-Covid.

“The best way through this actually is to work with airlines to recover as fast as we can,” John Holland-Kaye said.