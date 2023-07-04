Heathrow Airport names Thomas Woldbye as new chief – here’s what we know

A successor for Heathrow Airport’s long-time chief John Holland-Kaye was finally announced last Friday.

Thomas Woldbye, Copenhagen Airport’s CEO since 2011, will take over the cockpit from Holland-Kaye, having emerged as a standout candidate for what has been described as “one of the most important roles in global aviation”.

Amid tough competition, Woldbye’s stint at the Danish airport was his greatest selling point to lead the west London hub through a critical period.

During his time in Copenhagen, he oversaw the largest growth in the history of the airport, with passenger levels rising to record levels from 20m to 30m in eight years.

He also played a key role in launching the airport’s largest and most expensive expansion ever, a €670m (£576m) project to remodel its Terminal 3.

Woldbye’s experience stretches beyond aviation, having enjoyed a 27 year stint at the Danish shipping giant Maersk – a role which took him to Indonesia, Singapore, China, Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

He also spent a two year stint working directly under former long-term CEO Maersk McKinney Møller .

In total, he has sat at the helm of seven different companies over the course of his career and currently holds a number of senior board positions.

These include as a board member for the Airports Council International (ACI) and Chairman of Velkommen Hjem, a charity dedicated to helping veterans reintegrate into society.

What are the challenges ahead?

Despite a strong CV, Heathrow will still be a significant step up for Woldbye.

That 30m figure – whilst undoubtedly impressive – pales in comparison to Heathrow’s numbers, with the airport consistently handling over 70m passengers annually and always in competition for the position of Europe’s busiest hub.

Even as it limped to a post-pandemic recovery in 2021, Heathrow still hit figures of around 19m for the year.

Woldbye will also have to handle the airport’s at-times fractious relationship with other airlines, something former boss Holland-Kaye faced criticism for.

It is currently locked in an ongoing spat with British Airways and Virgin Atlantic over the amount it charges carriers per passenger who use the airport.

The CMA is reviewing appeals from all three groups over the dispute, with a final determination set for October – around the time Woldbye is expected to take the helm.

That’s not to mention persistent controversy surrounding proposed plans for a third runway, which are currently under review and have faced stiff opposition from politicians and local campaigners. An announcement is expected later in the year.