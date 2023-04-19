Heathrow to appeal against CAA price cap as airport warns passengers will bear the brunt of ‘underinvestment’

Heathrow Airport has said it will launch an appeal against the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) decision on how much it can charge passengers until December 2026.

The Competition and Markets Authority will review the airport’s grounds for appeal and decide if any can proceed.

Last month the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed that the cap on how much Heathrow Airport can charge airlines will remain fixed at a level set earlier this year.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “When current shareholders bought Heathrow in 2006, the UK’s hub airport was suffering from years of under-investment as airlines drove down airport charges. Consumers bore the brunt of this through poor service.

“Since then, we have made it our mission to transform Heathrow into one of the best airports in the world, supported by £11bn of private investment.

“We believe the CAA has once again focused on driving down charges to airlines, which will not be passed on to passengers, and is undermining the investment needed to deliver the airport service and resilience consumers want.

“We have formally requested the CMA review parts of the CAA’s decision.”

Press Association

What is the Heathrow passenger price cap?

The UK Civil Aviation Authority published its final decision for the annual caps that will apply to the charges that Heathrow Airport Limited levies on airlines for using the airport until the end of 2026.

The average maximum price per passenger will then fall by about 20 per cent from £31.57 per passenger in 2023 to £25.43 per passenger in 2024 and will remain at that level until the end of 2026.

This means the average charge over the five years will be £27.49 compared to £28.39 outlined in its earlier proposals.