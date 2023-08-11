Heathrow Airport: Damp July weather sends 7.6 million Brits jet-setting in search of sun

Some 7.6 million jet-setters flocked to Heathrow Airport in July as damp weather sent Brits searching for summer sun.

New figures from London’s biggest airport shows that while they still remain below pre-pandemic levels, demand for international travel is picking up.

Over 73,000 passengers flew to Turkey in July, the busiest month ever for the destination.

Trips across the Atlantic also proved popular, with a 42 per cent increase in the number of flights to North America from January to July.

Travel to Europe also proved popular with punters rising over 30 per cent during the period, as holiday makers still favour trips to Spain and Portugal to catch some sun.

As Covid-19 restrictions fully ease, the majority of London airports have shown a rebound in travel.

London Stansted became the first major UK airport to achieve above pre-Covid passenger volumes.

According to figures shared with City A.M. total passenger numbers for the period hit 2.81m, which is 102 per cent of the volumes it served in July 2019.

It comes as Heathrow security staff called off 31 days of industrial action due to low pay over the busy summer months.

There were fears of major delays, however workers accepted a new offer of pay rises between 15.5 per cent and 17.5 per cent.

“It’s great to see so many passengers getting away to grab some summer sun,” John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow chief said.

“We’ve got a great range of popular destinations and our teams are delivering excellent service which will ensure your travels get off to the best start.”