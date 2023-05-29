New transatlantic airline Global buys first plane

A new UK-US airline, Global, which is intending to launch flights across the Atlantic by spring 2024, has officially announced the acquisition of its first plane.

The company said this morning that it had acquired an Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger plane, according to the PA news agency.

It confirms last week’s revelation’s in City A.M. that a team of investors were preparing the airline’s launch, with one A380 already purchased and a number in the pipeline.

According to the announcement, Global Airlines bought one of the iconic jets from German aircraft finance company Doric Aviation.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, almost every A380 was grounded or placed in storage, with some airlines taking the decision to permanently retire their entire A380 fleets due to a drop in demand.

However, the model has since seen a recovery.

The company did not reveal how much it had paid for the superjumbo, but is expecting to acquire three more over the next few months.

Global Airlines was founded by James Asquith, who also built the £300m-valued travel company, Holiday Swap.

Sources told City A.M. last week that the new carrier will attempt to push for the high end of the market, with the company eyeing “Emirati service-levels,” – similar to that found on Emirates or Etihad.

It is currently intending to launch routes from London to New York and Los Angeles in spring 2024.