Heather Mills makes first acquisition since rescuing her vegan brand

Heather Mills has made her first acquisition since rescuing her vegan food business earlier this year.

The businesswoman, who is the former wife of Sir Paul McCartney, agreed a deal for VBites which racked up debts of more than £10m when it collapsed into administration at the end of 2023.

A total of 20 members of staff were made redundant when VBites called in Interpath Advisory in December while a further 60 people lost their jobs when the company’s assets were sold to a firm ultimately owned by Heather Mills for £1m.

However, the business owner has said she has rehired 40 people.

Mills bought VBites, which was then called Redwood Wholefood, in 2007. The firm was founded in 1993 and operated out of three leasehold premises in Corby, Northamptonshire and one in Peterlee, County Durham.

Now, Mills has acquired online plant-based store Alternative Stores, which is based in North Shields, for an undisclosed sum from father and daughter team, John Strettle and Zahra Newberry.

In a joint statement, the former owners said: “We are excited for the future of Alternative Stores with such a passionate vegan pioneer in Heather Mills.

“We have built up the most amazing and loyal customer base and know they will be as delighted as we both are for the ideas and plans that Heather and her team are working on. Watch this space.”

Newberry will continue to work with Mills and the team while Strettle is to retire.

On the deal, Mills added: “I observed too many family businesses struggling to get listed on corporate owned selling websites, facing endless paperwork, poor communication, and exorbitant charges that ultimately harmed their operations.

“I aim to create an ethical online store that supports family businesses and diminishes the control of large corporations abusing their power.

“People may find these companies convenient, however they are harming the consumers pocket and ethics in other ways they have not considered.”