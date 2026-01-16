Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names David Lee Global Chief Human Resources Officer

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the promotion of David Lee to Global Chief Human Resources Officer.

“I am thrilled to have David leading our human resources group worldwide,” said Peter Eastwood, President and Chief Executive Officer, BHSI. “An experienced HR practitioner and lifelong student of the profession, his deep expertise, stellar work ethic, and commitment to BHSI values will continue to drive success across our global talent and HR initiatives.”

David succeeds Kim Briones, who has led BHSI’s HR group since the company’s founding in 2013 and is retiring from her full-time role. “I want to express my sincere gratitude to Kim for her partnership and friendship over many years and for her outstanding leadership in building our HR function from the ground up,” Peter added. “She has played a pivotal role in growing and developing our company’s greatest asset – our global team of individuals with excellent capabilities and strong character – and in helping BHSI become a successful global insurance organization.”

David joined BHSI in 2022 as Global Head of Talent Acquisition. He has more than 30 years of experience in human resources and talent acquisition, primarily with large global organizations. In his new role, David will be based in Boston and can be reached at david.lee@bhspecialty.com.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, employer stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway’s National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260112562394/en/

Contact

MEDIA CONTACT

JoAnn Lee / +1 617.936.2937

Abstract

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE NAMES DAVID LEE GLOBAL CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Company Logo