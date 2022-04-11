Heal’s sales hit record levels as furniture firm’s online offer grows

Furniture firm Heal’s sales hit record levels last year, surpassing £50m for the first time in its two-century history.

The company said yesterday gross sales jumped 27 per cent against the previous year, as its online division gathered steam.

Although its six bricks-and-mortar stores were shuttered for months on end due to Covid lockdowns, the Heal’s website and telesales channels offset this.

Online sales leaped 51 per cent and made up some 60 per cent of the legacy retailer’s overall revenue.

Heal’s pointed to a focus on the home during lockdown, with shoppers opting to invest in home renovations.

Profit before tax stood at £2.1m, compared to a loss of £2m in the previous year.

Despite the war in Ukraine and other macroeconomic challenges, Hamish Mansbridge, CEO of Heal’s said the firm was moving forward with “continuing confidence in our in-store and digital experiences.”

He said: “As well as seeing growth in demand for home interiors, it’s a real testament to the strength of our brand and the quality of our products that customers were buying in increasing numbers through our online channels, both during and after lockdowns.”