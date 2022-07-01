Head of London Stock Exchange’s data transformation quits after just a year in charge

Andrea Remyn Stone and the London Stock Exchange

The London Stock Exchange’s head of data and analytics transformation has stepped down after just a year in charge.

Andrea Remyn Stone quit her post as head of data and analytics citing personal reasons with the LSE’s CEO filling the role until it is permanently filled.

The move comes after the London Stock Exchange bought Refinitiv for £22bn ($27bn) in early 2021, in a bid to transform the exchange into a leading market data firm, to challenge Bloomberg.

According to Reuters, the integration of Refinitiv into the LSE’s system has been closely watched by investors after outages and jitters over the amount of money being spent to mesh what had been two companies.

CEO David Schwimmer, who will take on the role while the search for a replacement is underway said: “With the significant contribution Andrea has made, our Data & Analytics business is in great shape and continues to perform well.

“It is a credit to Andrea and the talent she has developed in the team that we are in a strong position to manage this transition and continue driving growth. We all wish Andrea well for the future.”

Stone joined the London Stock Exchange upon the completion of the transaction for Refinitiv, having previously been worked at Bloomberg for five years as head of strategy and corporate development.

Phil Cotter, currently group head of customer and third-party risk as well as Ron Lefferts, head of Sales & account management, will now report to Schwimmer.