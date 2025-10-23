Hays CEO: There’s no substitute to meeting people face to face

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, it’s Dirk Hahn, chief executive officer at Hays

CV

Name: Dirk Hahn

Job title: Chief executive officer at Hays

Previous roles: Over 20 years at Hays in various leadership roles, including MD of Hays Germany and CEMEA and group head of strategy.

Age: 57

57 Born: Reutlingen, Germany

Lives: London, UK / Mannheim, Germany

London, UK / Mannheim, Germany Education: Business Administration, University of Tübingen

Talents: Building strong relationships, inside and outside work, and surrounding myself with talented people.

Building strong relationships, inside and outside work, and surrounding myself with talented people. Motto: Win with purpose.

Win with purpose. Biggest perk of the job: Helping thousands of people each year find their next role. Jobs are central to people’s lives, and it’s deeply rewarding to play a part in that.

Helping thousands of people each year find their next role. Jobs are central to people’s lives, and it’s deeply rewarding to play a part in that. Coffee order: Espresso

Espresso Drink of choice: Gin and tonic

Gin and tonic Favourite book: Business and management literature – I’m not a fiction person.

What was your first job?

My first student job was at the Bosch factory in Germany. Fitting parts to washing machines taught me the value of hard work, what it means to collaborate with people from all walks of life and the satisfaction of a job well done.

What was your first role in recruitment?

My first recruitment role was with Hays in 2001, placing IT and engineering candidates. I didn’t expect I’d still be with Hays more than 20 years later, but it’s been an incredible journey. Leading the business today is a privilege. My real connection to the City began when I became CEO in 2023 and started spending much of my time here.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in recruitment?

I studied Business Administration and wanted to do something combining business and people. Within my first year at Hays, I realised it was the perfect fit. Recruitment isn’t just about filling jobs, it’s about shaping careers, guiding clients through changing markets and building long-term relationships.

Since becoming CEO, I’ve got to know the City of London from multiple angles – through leading a FTSE 250 company and our own business at the heart of Cheapside.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

Its diversity of people, perspectives and energy. The City is one of the world’s great talent hubs, and that mix of backgrounds and ideas mirrors the markets we work in every day. It’s an inspiring place to do business.

And one thing you would change?

As a German, I’d love to bring a bit more punctuality to the Tube network – and perhaps a schedule for the weather so we’d all know when to bring an umbrella!

What’s been your most memorable business meeting or dinner?

My first dinner with the board after being appointed CEO. There was genuine warmth and encouragement, but also a clear focus on the road ahead: the opportunities for Hays, the challenges and the responsibility that comes with leading the business. In true recruitment fashion, we spent as much time talking about people as we did about numbers.

Any business faux pas?

Spilling coffee over my suit on my first day, a quick reminder that confidence and caffeine don’t always mix!

What’s been your proudest moment?

Being appointed CEO of Hays. I joined the company as a consultant in 2001, so being trusted to lead a FTSE 250 business I’ve grown up in means a lot. It’s not about the title – it’s about the responsibility to our clients, our people and the thousands of candidates whose careers we help shape every year.

Who do you look up to?

I’ve never been one for hero worship, but I admire people with integrity and drive. Those who say what they mean, do what they say and bring others along with them.

What’s the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

There’s no substitute for meeting people face to face. In recruitment, you’re not just matching CVs to jobs, you’re understanding ambitions, personalities and potential. Technology is a brilliant enabler, but human connection is irreplaceable.

And the worst?

I was once told to ‘slow down and enjoy the view’. I don’t have the patience for that, so I prefer to enjoy the view while getting things done!

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Yes. The world feels uncertain, but over the past 18 months we’ve strengthened our business, streamlined where needed, invested in technology and improved productivity. It won’t be all smooth sailing, but clients will always need great people, and we’re well positioned to help them seize the opportunities ahead.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

I love good food, especially Indian, Italian, French or Austrian. Around our Cheapside office, Dishoom is a favourite, and there are several excellent wine bars for more relaxed business lunches.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

One of the pubs near our Cheapside office – Ye Olde Watling is always popular.

Where’s home during the week?

We have over 200 offices in more than 30 countries, so I travel a lot. But during the week, I’m based in Marylebone, close to our London HQ.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

In Mannheim, southern Germany, with my family.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and with whom?

I love outdoor sports, so skiing in Austria or Switzerland in winter, or Dubai or Italy in summer with my family.