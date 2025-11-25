Hayes and Purton can add to Amazing haul with Gaze

David Hayes and Zac Purton have teamed up for eight wins already this season

EXPECT the serious bettors to be out in force at Happy Valley when the dream team of trainer David Hayes and jockey Zac Purton combine with a couple of gallopers on the card.

It has been said on numerous occasions in the past when Hayes and Purton get together, the locals liken it to drawing free cash from the ATM machines, and it’s easy to see why.

The partnership have a 38-percent win strike-rate this season – eight wins from 21 rides – and their supporters will expect further gains from today’s action at the city track.

Purton will surely be wetting his lips with anticipation when he climbs aboard the Hayes-trained AMAZING GAZE in the Kylesku Bridge Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile.

The son of Wrote will be considered by many a winner without a penalty, after running into all sorts of trouble down the home straight but still only beaten half-a-length into fourth place on his last start.

Jockey Lyle Hewitson has been demoted to the sidelines after that defeat, and Purton will relish the chance to make the most of a winning opportunity.

The form book says stable companion AKASHVANI has a golden opportunity to complete a double for Hayes and Purton in the Culloden Bridge Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

The lightly raced four-year-old made his first trip to the Valley a successful one when a convincing winner last month against similar company.

A seven-pound penalty should make life tougher for the son of Alpine Eagle, but he has drawn the ‘golden alley’ in gate one, which should allow him the perfect journey along the rails before going for glory down the home straight.

POINTERS

Amazing Gaze 1.45pm Happy Valley

Akashvani 2.50pm Happy Valley