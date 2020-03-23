Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in New York jail

Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus while serving a prison sentence in New York for sexual assault and rape.



The 68-year-old former film producer has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility after a test came back positive yesterday, according to Michael Powers, head of the state corrections officers union.



Powers told Reuters he was concerned about the prison officers, who he said lacked proper protective equipment.



Several staff members at the maximum security prison have since been placed in quarantine.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison earlier this month after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, who was then an aspiring actress.



The convicted sex offender spent time in a Manhatten hospital for heart problems following his sentencing, according to his spokesperson. He also has other health issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure.



A lawyer for Weinstein said his legal team had not been notified of the coronavirus diagnosis.



Imran Ansari said: “Given Mr. Weinstein’s state of health, we are of course concerned, if this is the case, and we are vigilantly monitoring the situation.”



At his landmark rape trial jurors acquitted Weinstein of the most serious offence of predatory sexual assault, which would likely have seen him given an even longer term.



However, he still faces further rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles, where he could be given an additional sentence.

