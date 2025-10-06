Harry Potter Studios Tour profit spikes ahead of expansion

Warner Bros’ Harry Potter Studios Tour is based near London.

Profit at Warner Bros’ Harry Potter Studios Tour near London has spiked ahead of a major expansion project opening.

The business behind Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter has reported a pre-tax profit of £113.4m for 2024.

The latest total, published in new accounts filed with Companies House, comes after Warner Bros Studios Leavesden achieved a pre-tax profit of £100.8m for the first time in 2023.

The new results also show the attraction’s turnover rose from £258.4m to £263.5m in the year.

Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter is a walk-through exhibition in Leavesden, Hertfordshire and is owned by the US film studio’s tours division.

It opened to the public in 2012 and houses a permanent exhibition of authentic costumes, props, and sets utilised in the production of the Harry Potter films, as well as behind-the-scenes production of visual effects.

The company behind the tour also operates merchandise sales and studio facilities as well as equipment rental.

Harry Potter Studios Tour owner to expand

On its future, the company said: “The directors will continue to exploit their activities from continuing operations.

“In 2023 a new project connected with expansion of Warner Bros Studios Leavesden was announced.

“The project will involve the addition of 10 new sound stages and an extra 400,000 sq ft of production and support space, expanding the company’s production capacity by more than 50 per cent.

“The project is expected to be completed in 2027.”

The results come after City AM reported in December 2024 that the company behind the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play remained in the red amid falling sales and show closures.

The joint venture which produces the show across the world reported a turnover of £41.3m for the year to 31 March, 2024, down from the £45.2m it achieved in the prior 12 months.

Accounts with Companies House also showed its pre-tax loss went from £960,026 to £876,003 over the same period.