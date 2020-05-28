Harrods is preparing to open a new London outlet to host its summer sale and create more space at its Knightsbridge flagship store.

The Harrods Outlet at Westfield Shepherd’s Bush will open in July and offer discounted stock from the existing season that the retailer was unable to sell when stores closed during the UK coronavirus lockdown.

The Knightsbridge department store will reopen on 15 June, the company confirmed today, with a focus on new clothing lines and some selected reductions.

Harrods said the Grade II-listed building was unable to host the seasonal sale with social distancing measures in place.

Footfall monitoring technology will be used to limit capacity at Harrods Knightsbridge, and specific doors will be designated for entering and exiting the building.

Hand sanitiser stations will be in place across the store and at entrances and exits.

Harrods managing director Michael Ward said: “In the new world in which we find ourselves, the economy needs businesses willing to look at its business model and current operations and think differently to enable growth, while protecting its customers and employees.

“Our focus has been on getting our Knightsbridge store back to what it does best; serving our customers, supporting our brand partners and bringing new and exciting experiences to those who pass through our doors.

“Harrods Outlet allows us to enable better social distancing across a larger footprint, move towards the new season decisively and confidently, and retail in a responsible way. Harrods has always sought to find creative solutions and has never been afraid to take the unexpected route”.

Keith Mabbett, director of leasing UK and Italy at Westfield owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said: “It has been extremely exciting for our team to work on developing a unique store that will host the launch of Harrods Outlet in July.

“Whilst we redesign the flow and layout of our centres to adapt to new guidelines for their reopening on 15 June, creating a two story luxury store that responds specifically to the changes we face is a very exciting concept for us.”