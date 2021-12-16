Harrods brings forward Boxing Day sale as central London footfall drops

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: A general view of Harrods as London prepares for the festive season on December 03, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Luxury department store Harrods has brought forward its usual Boxing Day sale as footfall in central London continues to drop amid rising Covid cases.

The sale will start on Friday and run into next year, although further discounts will be introduced on Boxing Day.

Shoppers have shied away from visiting central London shopping destinations over the past fortnight as Brits hope to swerve a positive Covid test in the run up to Christmas Day.

The department store said changing the date of the sale “would allow customers to experience the magic of Christmas at Harrods throughout December and beyond,” according to fashion title Drapers.

“The well-being of customers and colleagues remains Harrods’ top priority, and the highest standards of safety measures will be in place around the store,” the store added.

Michael Ward, managing director at Harrods, said the store had “never been afraid of adapting to suit the changing needs of our customers.”