Hargreaves Services revenue tumbles £27m after exiting coal industry

Industrial services group Hargreaves has had its revenue tumble by nearly £27m in the year after it exited the coal industry.

The London-listed group recorded £177.9m in revenue for the 12-months to 31 May, down from £204.8m in 2021.

However, the group’s earnings per share have more than doubled, signalling the investor appetite for more climate-aligned shareholdings.

The company has also snagged its highest profit in seven years, according to chairman Roger McDowell, which came in at £34.5m, which “illustrate the group’s agility in taking advantage of market conditions.”

The mining sector, in which Hargreaves is prominent, has performed particularly well on London’s market in recent weeks.

A global push into green power has also seen Hargreaves rake in its first rental incomes from its renewable energy land portfolio.

The group finished the financial year with a debt-free balance sheet.