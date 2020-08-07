Hargreaves Lansdown adds record number of new clients

Hargreaves Lansdown reported a jump in full-year profit after adding a record number of new clients.
The figures
The investment platform said profit before tax increased 24 per cent to £378.3m in the year ended 30 June.
Revenue grew to £550.9m, jumping 15 per cent from £480.5m the previous year.
Total assets under administration increased five per cent to £104bn, and net new business inflows also spiked five per cent to £7.7bn.
Hargreaves Lansdown increased its total dividend per share to 54.9p, a jump of 31 per cent.
The company added 188,000 active clients, bringing the total to 1,413,000.
What Hargreaves Lansdown said
Chief executive Chris Hill said: “The acute challenges of this year have reinforced the importance of resilience for us all and we will continue to have a key role in helping our clients build resilience into their savings and investments to enable themselves to be confident to manage through difficult periods and events.
“Our focus on clients, the trusted relationships we have with them and the investment we have made to broaden and strengthen our proposition, means that we are strongly positioned to help our clients navigate through these unprecedented times.
“It also provides us with confidence in our ability to deliver sustainable and attractive growth and returns beyond the immediate period of uncertainty.”