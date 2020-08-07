Hargreaves Lansdown adds record number of new clients

Hargreaves Lansdown reported a jump in full-year profit after adding a record number of new clients.

The figures

The investment platform said profit before tax increased 24 per cent to £378.3m in the year ended 30 June.

Revenue grew to £550.9m, jumping 15 per cent from £480.5m the previous year.

Total assets under administration increased five per cent to £104bn, and net new business inflows also spiked five per cent to £7.7bn.

Hargreaves Lansdown increased its total dividend per share to 54.9p, a jump of 31 per cent.

The company added 188,000 active clients, bringing the total to 1,413,000.

What Hargreaves Lansdown said