Happy ‘Bitcoin Pizza Day’! Binance dish out free pizza for a year

Binance is celebrating the 12th anniversary of ‘Bitcoin Pizza Day’ by giving away free pizza for a year to five lucky winners who share images of their own culinary creations.

May 22 marks the day programmer and Bitcoin miner Laszlo Hanyecz used the fledgling cryptocurrency to buy two pizzas from Papa John’s in 2010. It is recognised as the first physical item ever to be purchased using crypto.

At the time, he transferred around 10,000 BTC – then worth $41 – for a brace of doughy delights. Today, 10,000 Bitcoin would be worth $294 million.

The date has been etched into financial folklore across the world of digital assets.

To help mark the occasion, cryptocurrency exchange Binance is offering up free pizza for a year to five random winners who make their own version of a ‘Binance pizza’ and post it on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or TikTok, with the hashtag ‘#BinancePizza’.

To get the dough ball rolling, Binance chief Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao even made a special appearance in a pop-up pizza store in Cannes last week before throwing down the gastronomic gauntlet to social media.