Handel & Hendrix in London promotes the awareness and enjoyment of Handel and his music to as wide a public audience as possible.

They strive to inspire, educate and inform through the interpretation of the Georgian house at 25 Brook Street, where Handel lived and composed for 36 years, through live music performances, educational and outreach activities and collecting, exhibiting and interpreting objects related to Handel’s life and works.

City A.M. Club members meet and greet with the Curator, and the composer in residence, Alex Groves.

£10 admission and flash City AM club card for meet and greet

Date: Friday 6th March

Time: 1.00pm-2.00pm

Venue: Handel & Hendrix in London 25 Brook Street, Mayfair, W1K 4HB