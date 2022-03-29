Handbag maker Mulberry anticipates higher than expected revenue and profit

Luxury fashion brand Mulberry has said its group revenue for the year will exceed current expectations thanks to healthy sales.

In a trading update for its financial year ending 2 April, the retailer said a “robust sales trend” marked in the first half of its 2022 financial year has continued.

Group revenue and profit for the year would be “moderately ahead” of current forecasts, with gross margins maintained.

This comes as the handbag maker has pumped more cash into its marketing in the second half of the year, as it seeks to increase its global brand awareness.

Shares were up three per cent in early trading on Tuesday morning.