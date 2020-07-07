Halifax: UK house prices mark fourth straight drop in June

UK house prices fell for the fourth month in a row in June for the first time since 2010, according to Halifax data released today.

Unlike rival Nationwide, which found the value of homes shrank for the first time on an annual basis in June, Halifax recorded a 2.5 per cent-year-on-year rise.

But as the housing market continued to emerge from lockdown, UK house prices fell by 0.1 per cent last month to reflect the toll of the pandemic.

“Though only a small decrease, it is notable as the first time since 2010 – when the housing market was struggling to gain traction following the shock of the global financial crisis – that prices have fallen for four months in a row,” Halifax managing director Russell Galley said.

“Activity levels bounced back strongly in June, which is typically the busiest month for mortgage activity in the UK. New mortgage enquiries were up by 100 per cent compared to May, and with prospective buyers also revisiting purchases previously put on hold, transaction volumes rose sharply compared to previous months. However, whilst encouraging, it remains too early to say if this level of activity will be sustained.”

More to follow.