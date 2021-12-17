Half of Brits still planning to visit family over Christmas despite Omicron concerns

Despite concerns over the latest Covid variant Omicron, almost half of Brits have stated they will go ahead with their plans to visit family and friends over the festive period.

Data gathered by independent watchdog Transport Focus over the course of the first two weekends of December has shown that 46.5 per cent of out of 1,991 respondents will go ahead with their Christmas plans.

Around 82 per cent of respondents also added they will be travelling by car – 43 per cent of them using local roads, while 39 per cent resorting to travelling on the motorway network. Only 8 per cent of respondents said they will use the train.

“I still plan to go but am watching the news to see if the Covid rules and general safety for me and my loved ones, and will decide closer to the time on how safe I think it will be,” said one respondent.

“I will travel daytime and hope the roads are not too busy,” another one added. “I will use my car as I tend to take all bu the kitchen sink with me.”