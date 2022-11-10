Haleon inches revenue forecasts higher yet again post-GSK split

Haleon has inched its revenue forecasts higher, as the consumer health giant books a revenue of £2.89bn for the past three months.

It is the second time bosses at London-listed Haleon have raised guidance since the split from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) earlier this year.

Haleon, which owns Sensodyne and Panadol, now expects revenue for the full year to grow between eight and 8.5 per cent.

The company has seen an uptick in vitamin, minerals and supplement sales in the three months to the end of September, as Brits seek to fortify their health in the lead up to winter.

Despite the growth, shares dipped 2.3 per cent to 279.6p per share.

“Respiratory performance was strong given sustained incidences of Covid and cold and flu combined with successful innovation,” CEO Brian McNamara added.

“Overall Haleon is demonstrating its strength in a challenging market environment. Whilst macroeconomic conditions remain volatile and uncertain, we remain confident that the quality of our portfolio, disciplined execution of our strategy, and continued investment will enable Haleon to deliver on medium term guidance.”