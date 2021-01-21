Guildhall Yard site delivers 12,000 COID-19 tests

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

The City of London Corporation is calling on people with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested and isolate as London continues to battle the spread of COVID-19.

Guildhall Yard, the forecourt of the City Corporation’s headquarters, has been the Square Mile’s local testing site since October last year and new data shows it has so far carried out around 12,000 tests.*

City of London Corporation Policy Chair, Catherine McGuinness, said:

“The Guildhall Yard testing site has played a vital part in our work to tackle this pandemic. One of the most important actions people can take to help beat this virus is to immediately get tested if you have any of the symptoms of a COVID infection.

“Booking a test is simple and if you test positive there is support if you need help with delivery of food or medication as well as financial support for those on low incomes.

“We also urge Londoners to comply with the Government restrictions by staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

Guildhall Yard works with the NHS Test and Trace service, which ensures anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms can be quickly tested to find out if they have the virus.

The most common symptoms include: a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

Booking a test is simple and can be done online via the NHS website, by calling 119 or using the NHS COVID-19 app. There are five testing sites based in the City of London and Hackney.

If a test is positive, individuals will be required to self-isolate for the full 10 days from when their symptoms first started. They may also be told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace, or a City Corporation contact tracer if in contact with someone else who’s tested positive.

People may be entitled to financial support and a £500 Test and Trace Support Payment if required to isolate. Find out more information here: https://www.gov.uk/test-and-trace-support-payment

If individuals cannot arrange for food, medication and other essential items to be delivered while self-isolating, please let the City Corporation know so that we can help. This can be done by emailing col-covid-19@cityoflondon.gov.uk, or by calling 020 7606 3030.

It is important to remember that approximately 1 in 3 people who have coronavirus have no symptoms and could be spreading it without realising it. Please keep following these simple rules:

Hands – wash your hands regularly and for at least 20 seconds

Face – wear a face-covering in indoor settings where social distancing may be difficult, and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet

Space – stay 2 metres apart from people you do not live with where possible, or 1 metre with extra precautions in place (such as wearing face coverings)

*The number of tests carried out up until 14th January 2021