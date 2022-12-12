GSK moves new HQ to central London

GSK today announced that it would be moving its new global headquarters to central London and away from the outskirts.

The company will move to the new headquarters in 2024 from its current location in Brentford, West London.

The site (currently known as the Earnshaw), which is under construction and scheduled for completion next year, was selected by the company following a comprehensive search of potential new HQ sites across London.

The new spot is on the corner of New Oxford Street and Earnshaw Street, and will be in the base for around 3,000 people

“Our new headquarters represents an important next step for GSK. As a global biopharma company, we are proud to call London our home and look forward to the opportunities for even closer collaboration with the city’s world-class science, academic and healthcare institutions,” Emma Walmsley, CEO, GSK said.

Our new headquarters will provide a fantastic new focal point for GSK people to meet, collaborate and ultimately deliver solutions for the urgent healthcare challenges facing the world.”