Alternative asset manager Gresham House said it was boosted by strong organic growth in 2019, with assets under management (AUM) rising over 20 per cent despite market volatility.



In a trading update issued this morning, Gresham House’s said its AUM reached at least £2.75bn by the end of 2019.



Read more: UK active fund managers suffer bruising 2019

Trading and financial performance in the second half of the year were both in line with expectations, it added.



“We have continued to deliver against our strategic priorities; growing organically, integrating acquisitions, and using our balance sheet effectively to develop the business and align with the interests of our clients,” said chief executive Tony Dalwood.

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter



The asset manager said it successfully integrated two acquisitions from 2018, of fund managers FIM and Livingbridge during the year, and that both were performing in line with Gresham’s strategy.



Its Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has successfully raised the £200m outlined in its IPO prospectus, it said, while its British Strategic Investment Fund had a further close for institutional and wholesale clients.



Dalwood said the company was “well positioned to benefit from the increasing focus on impact and sustainable investments and, alongside the strong performance of many of our products, we are excited for 2020 and beyond.”



Read more: Alternative assets investment trust launches £200m UK float

Shares in the AIM-listed asset manager were largely flat following the update, but had risen 0.39 per cent by 11.30am..



Gresham House is due to release its full year results for the year ending 31 December on 5 March.

