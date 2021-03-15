Great fire of Londoners: Capital feels more 'burnt out' than any other UK region

In the era of ‘grind culture’, Londoners feel more ‘burnt out’ and stressed due to work pressures than people in any other region in the UK, according to research published this morning.

The study by Delamere Health Cheshire said that the average person will spend one-third of their life at work, with Londoners giving the most overtime out of any region, at an extra 10.56 hours a week.

During lockdown, those in London reported the highest stress levels in the UK, with a score of 0.65 out of five – with five being the most stress-free.

Yorkshire was found to be the second most stressed region with a score of 1.33 out of five.

East Anglia and Northern Ireland were the most stress-free over the course of the pandemic, which reported a score of 4.18 and 4.04 respectively.

“Stress generally is down to the individual recognising that they are working too hard or long, but it’s a two-way street,” Professor Sir Cary Cooper,, advisory board member at Delamere Health, said.

“It’s also down to the employer to set manageable workloads, the boss should be contacting you as an individual if they notice overworking.”

‘Grind culture’ has spurred a rise in burnout, with over 23m posts dedicated to the #grind on Instagram.

Pre-pandemic stress levels

Before Covid-19, construction was deemed the riskiest industry for burnout potential, with manufacturing and wholesale, retail and auto repair in close second and third.

The tech industry has enjoyed the lowest chance of burnout, with a score of 2.87 out of 4.

However, during Covid-19, agricultural industries, such as fishing and forestry, have felt more pressure with an 8.12 per cent increase in average working hours.

Meanwhile, the accommodation and food industry saw a 26 per cent decrease in working hours due to restrictions placed on the hospitality industry.

