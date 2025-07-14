Grandson of Manchester United star charged with 354 football bet breaches

The grandson of former Manchester United star Lou Macari has been charged with 354 alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.

The grandson of former Manchester United star Lou Macari has been charged with 354 alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.

Notts County’s Lewis Macari, 23, is alleged to have breached FA Rule E1 (B) 354 times, which relates to placing bets on football matches.

His over 300 charges are alleged to have occurred between February 2020 and December 2022.

Macari would have been at Stoke at the time, a club whose front-of-shirt sponsor is Bet365, while another of his loan clubs – Dundalk – were sponsored by BetRegal during his time in Ireland.

The 23-year-old began his career at Stoke but had loan moves to Market Drayton Town, Dundalk and Notts County between 2018 and 2023.

The former U-18 Scotland player then made a permanent switch to Notts, where he plays at the moment.

Manchester United Macari’s grandson

His grandfather began his career in 1966 at Celtic before making over 300 appearances for Manchester United. He concluded his career at Swindon Town before the 24-cap Scot entered management, where his clubs included West Ham United, Birmingham City and Stoke City.

Read more Bill Shankly’s grandson opens Liverpool hotel in Titanic landmark

The highest profile recent case of betting charges came against former Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who was charged with 232 betting rule breaches and was banned for eight months.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali was also charged with breaking betting rules by the FA, and served a 10-month ban as a result.

Notts County said in a statement: “We will be supporting Lewis and his representatives throughout the investigation process and will be making no further comment at this stage.”

He has until July 18th to reply to the changes, according to the FA.

The FA, in an article describing its betting rules, state: “The FA wants to preserve what is great in the beautiful game and has devised rules regarding betting in football to help protect the integrity and future of football.

“These rules apply to everyone involved in football, from the players and managers, to the match officials and club staff.”