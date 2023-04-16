Graham Linehan, AKA Glinner, banned from Twitter… Again

Graham Linehan, the creator of Father Ted now best known for his opposition to trans rights, has been banned from Twitter… Again.

Linehan’s latest ban was for joking about killing protestors at a controversial women’s rights activist event in Belfast called Let Women Speak, although he had already received warnings from the platform about his behaviour.

The tweet Linenan was banned for read: “Durr imm gonna kill em. Fuck off Daniel you mens [sic] rights activist.”

Linehan – who uses the username @glinner – was “permanently” banned from the platform in 2020 for “repeated violations of our rules against hateful conduct and platform manipulation”. The former comedian had made a string of anti trans comments and personal attacks but the straw that broke the camel’s back was a reply to a Women’s Institute tweet wishing trans people a happy Pride weekend, to which he responded “men aren’t women tho”.

A blog post from Glinner following his new Twitter ban

He was reinstated when Elon Musk bought Twitter last year, ushering in a wave of reinstatements of previously banned figures including Kanye West and Donald Trump, with Musk claiming to be a “free speech absolutist”.

In a blog post Linehan said: “Someone wrote me a stupid message. Can’t remember exactly what it was, the usual pompous pearl-clutching from the new religious police, along with a demand I ‘explain’ how I wanted to ‘punish’ someone or other, so I sarcastically replied.

“I get reported all the time by trans rights activists but I thought Elon’s sweep had removed the bad actors within the company. Apparently there’s a few still about because my two appeals have been denied. One would think the “Durr” made it clear what I was doing but evidently not.”

Glinner has said that he has appealed his Twitter suspension twice, and been denied. What he fails to mention is that only in the last few days he had to delete a tweet and do a 12-hour suspension because he demanded someone be doxxed. He was on thin ice. It's never one tweet. pic.twitter.com/mJRgOuEKvw — Aidan Comerford (@AidanCTweets) April 16, 2023

Linehan has by his own admission completely destroyed his career over his stance on trans rights, with no major production companies willing to work with the former golden boy of British comedy and Father Ted owner Hat Trick refusing to let him create a musical of the show.

Deplatforming people with extreme views has been the most effective way of shutting them up, with the likes of Milo Yiannopoulos and even Alex Jones struggling to stay relevant.

Glinner once again returned to Mumsnet to try to drum up support to reinstate his account, asking users there to repost his blog post.