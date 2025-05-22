Grade II listed Crystal Palace sports venue set for major overhaul

The Crystal Palace National Sports Centre is set for a major overhaul

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has unveiled new images of plans for the overhaul of the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre.

The redevelopment of the Grade II listed multi-sport venue – which hosted the first Women’s FA Cup final and Usain Bolt as well as events such as Grand Prix motorracing – is set for completion in 2028 and will see “major refurbishments of the 50m swimming and diving pools and improvements to the indoor facilities, external pitches and athletics stadium”.

Morgan Sindall Construction will make the changes to the south London venue, which opened in 1964.

Crystal Palace National Sports Centre Mayor of London has pledged millions The historic venue was the site of the first Women’s FA Cup final

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Crystal Palace National Sports Centre is an historic and much-loved sporting and community facility where many UK sporting stars have started their careers and trained, but which needs major investment and refurbishment.

“I am committed to this once-in-a-generation redevelopment of the site which will secure its future for decades to come.

“With short-term improvements already delivered and Morgan Sindall Construction now appointed to deliver the design and build of the centre, we look forward to working closely with partners and the local community to create an outstanding sporting venue as we work together to build a better, healthy London for all.”

What could it look like?

Crystal Palace National Sports Centre plans

There are some concerns surrounding how such a facility will generate enough revenue to cover maintenance costs, but the move has been hailed by local councillors.

Ryan Thomson, councillor for Crystal Palace and Anerley, said: “The Crystal Palace National Sports Centre holds such a special place within our community and the wider sporting world – with so many of us having trained, played sports, and built lifelong memories with our families and friends there.

“We are thrilled to see this iconic venue in the heart of Crystal Palace being restored to its former glory.

“A huge thank you to Sir Sadiq Khan, the GLA and of course the tireless efforts of the Crystal Palace Sports Partnership in making this once-in-a-generation restoration of the NSC happen.”