Government’s plan to redirect asylum seekers to Rwanda grows clearer

Plans to “outsource” the processing of asylum seekers is reportedly going ahead, with the prime minister expected to make an announcement soon.

Boris Johnson wanted to announce a trial of the plans last week, following an uptick in migrant crossing along the Channel, The Times first reported.

However, with the plans half-baked, according to a government source, the prime minister has held off on confirming the controversial move.

The plans would see the government fly refugees to Rwanda to be processed, according to the report, which will dictate where they can settle, and whether they can settle in the UK.

So far, discussions have only referred to “country X” in meetings. But there have been other attempts to redirect refugees to Albania and Ghana.

The announcement is expected to receive backlash from a number of organisations and charities.

Some 4,550 migrants have embarked on the treacherous Channel crossing this year, at more than triple the rate recorded at the beginning of 2021.